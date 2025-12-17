Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    SOCAR and MOL Group sign agreement on Shamakhi–Gobustan area

    Energy
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 13:09
    SOCAR and MOL Group sign agreement on Shamakhi–Gobustan area

    SOCAR and MOL Group have signed a Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for exploration and production in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi–Gobustan area.

    Report informs, referring to SOCAR, that the agreement was signed by Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, and Zsolt Hernádi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MOL Group.

    Under the project, MOL Group, as the operator, holds a 65% stake, while SOCAR holds 35%.

    Within the framework of the project, seismic surveys are planned to begin in early 2026, followed by the drilling at a later stage.

    The fully agreed document marks an important stage in the strategic partnership between MOL Group and SOCAR, following the signing of the Heads of Terms Agreement during Baku Energy Week on 3 June 2025. The new agreement builds upon the companies" previous successful cooperation.

    For reference, MOL Group entered the Azerbaijani market in 2020 by acquiring a 9.57% stake in the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) field and an 8.9% effective stake in the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline transporting crude oil to the Ceyhan terminal.

