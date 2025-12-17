Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports to Russia surge by 1%

In January-November of 2025, Azerbaijan exported non-oil and gas products worth approximately $1.08 billion to Russia, a 1% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

During the 11-month period, the value of non-oil and gas exports to Türkiye rose by 7.7% to $546.1 million, while exports to Switzerland increased by 62.9% to $315.3 million.

Over the same period, Azerbaijan also exported non-oil and gas products worth $306.1 million to Georgia (up 21%) and $190.2 million to Ukraine (up 82.4%).

Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports grew by 7.3% compared to the same period last year, reaching $3.3 billion in the first 11 months of the year.