    • 17 December, 2025
    • 12:23
    Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports to Russia surge by 1%

    In January-November of 2025, Azerbaijan exported non-oil and gas products worth approximately $1.08 billion to Russia, a 1% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    During the 11-month period, the value of non-oil and gas exports to Türkiye rose by 7.7% to $546.1 million, while exports to Switzerland increased by 62.9% to $315.3 million.

    Over the same period, Azerbaijan also exported non-oil and gas products worth $306.1 million to Georgia (up 21%) and $190.2 million to Ukraine (up 82.4%).

    Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports grew by 7.3% compared to the same period last year, reaching $3.3 billion in the first 11 months of the year.

    Azərbaycan Rusiyaya qeyri-neft-qaz ixracını 1 % artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил ненефтегазовый экспорт в Россию на 1%

