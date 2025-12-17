Lukashenko: Kyiv, Moscow want guarantees that war won't happen again
Other countries
- 17 December, 2025
- 10:54
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy desire peace, but they have different visions of how the fighting should end, Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko said in an interview with the Newsmax TV channel, Report informs.
Trump alone cannot solve this issue, the Belarusian leader stated.
According to the president, certain guarantees are needed to ensure a long-term peace.
"There must be guarantees. Russia wants guarantees to make this permanent. I know this. Russia wants to conclude a peace treaty so that war never starts again. Ukraine is also interested in this. Trump is prepared to act as a guarantor of this. All the elements are there. So things need to be sped up," he said.
Latest News
12:24
Musayev: There are about 13,000 commercial organizations operating in Azerbaijan's agricultural sectorAIC
12:23
Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports to Russia surge by 1%Business
12:13
Russia's Karelia to prepare roadmaps for co-op with AzerbaijanBusiness
12:07
Applications now open for WUF13 Urban ExpoInfrastructure
12:00
Minister: Over AZN 8 million in sales carried out at agribusiness festivals in AzerbaijanAIC
11:41
Photo
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with President of United Arab Emirates in Abu DhabiForeign policy
11:18
Amazon Web Services sees great potential for cooperation with AzerbaijanBusiness
11:08
Number of taxpayers in Azerbaijan rises by nearly 5%Business
11:06
Photo