Lukashenko: Kyiv, Moscow want guarantees that war won't happen again

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy desire peace, but they have different visions of how the fighting should end, Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko said in an interview with the Newsmax TV channel, Report informs.

Trump alone cannot solve this issue, the Belarusian leader stated.

According to the president, certain guarantees are needed to ensure a long-term peace.

"There must be guarantees. Russia wants guarantees to make this permanent. I know this. Russia wants to conclude a peace treaty so that war never starts again. Ukraine is also interested in this. Trump is prepared to act as a guarantor of this. All the elements are there. So things need to be sped up," he said.