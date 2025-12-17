Azerbaijan plans subsidies for dairy products to cut livestock production costs

Azerbaijan plans to introduce subsidies for dairy products to reduce production costs in the livestock sector, Zaur Aliyev, adviser to the Minister of Agriculture, said during a public discussion in Baku titled "Current problems in milk and meat production and assessment of their impact on food safety," according to Report.

The event was held with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy.

Aliyev said that preliminary discussions with relevant institutions have resulted in an agreement to begin providing product-based subsidies to milk producers from early 2026.

"The subsidies will mainly focus on partially compensating production costs in large, fully integrated livestock farms and will help strengthen the financial sustainability of the sector," he noted.