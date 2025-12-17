Belarus ready to participate in Karabakh restoration projects

Belarus notes Azerbaijan's growing prestige on the global stage, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich said at a press conference dedicated to the 2025 results, Report informs.

He added that Minsk also expressed satisfaction with the meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on August 8 and its readiness to contribute to the peace process in the South Caucasus.

The diplomat emphasized that Belarus is also prepared to contribute to the implementation of various projects for the restoration of Karabakh, including those under the Great Return state program.

Pinevich noted that during his tenure as Belarusian Ambassador to Baku, he had already visited the liberated territories of Azerbaijan seven times.

"I was able to do more than just visit Karabakh. During this time, I was able to see how the region is returning to life and how the 'Great Return' is being implemented," he said.