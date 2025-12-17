Azerbaijani envoy outlines broad prospects for media cooperation with Gambia

Azerbaijan Ambassador to Morocco, accredited to Gambia, Nazim Samadov, yesterday visited The Standard Newspaper as part of his current tour of The Gambia, Report informs, citing the newspaper.

He was accompanied by his counsellor, Agil Gunashov.

The ambassador and delegation held discussions with the General Manager Salla Jeng and Editor-in-Chief Lamin Cham on areas of cooperation and collaboration that would enhance understanding and cement ties between Azerbaijan and The Gambia in areas dealing with the work of the media.

The ambassador spoke of his good impression of The Gambia and informed The Standard of the many opportunities of exchange of ideas and experience in media work between the media institutions of the countries which his office will work to explore as this would help enhance understanding the viewpoint of Azerbaijan on regional and world matters.

GM Salla Jeng and editor Cham assured the ambassador of the willingness of The Standard to support in any way to strengthen relations between The Gambia and Azerbaijan.