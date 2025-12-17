Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijani envoy outlines broad prospects for media cooperation with Gambia

    Foreign policy
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 17:27
    Azerbaijani envoy outlines broad prospects for media cooperation with Gambia

    Azerbaijan Ambassador to Morocco, accredited to Gambia, Nazim Samadov, yesterday visited The Standard Newspaper as part of his current tour of The Gambia, Report informs, citing the newspaper.

    He was accompanied by his counsellor, Agil Gunashov.

    The ambassador and delegation held discussions with the General Manager Salla Jeng and Editor-in-Chief Lamin Cham on areas of cooperation and collaboration that would enhance understanding and cement ties between Azerbaijan and The Gambia in areas dealing with the work of the media.

    The ambassador spoke of his good impression of The Gambia and informed The Standard of the many opportunities of exchange of ideas and experience in media work between the media institutions of the countries which his office will work to explore as this would help enhance understanding the viewpoint of Azerbaijan on regional and world matters.

    GM Salla Jeng and editor Cham assured the ambassador of the willingness of The Standard to support in any way to strengthen relations between The Gambia and Azerbaijan.

    The Gambia Azerbaijan Nazim Samadov The Standard Newspaper
    Azərbaycan səfiri: Qambiya ilə KİV sahəsində əməkdaşlıq üçün geniş imkanlar var
    Посол Азербайджана отметил широкие перспективы сотрудничества с Гамбией в сфере СМИ

    Latest News

    18:25

    Azerbaijan congratulates Bhutan on National Day

    Foreign policy
    18:13

    Geophysical studies underway at Momine Khatun Mausoleum in Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    17:52

    Azerbaijan to boost livestock investment with new financial tools

    AIC
    17:51

    TUIB Chairman: Adiyaman to honor Azerbaijan with street name after quake aid

    Foreign policy
    17:49
    Photo

    Nearly 500 participants joined IDDA Awards over four years

    ICT
    17:41

    Azerbaijan plans subsidies for dairy products to cut livestock production costs

    AIC
    17:35

    Belarus ready to participate in Karabakh restoration projects

    Foreign policy
    17:27

    Azerbaijani envoy outlines broad prospects for media cooperation with Gambia

    Foreign policy
    17:06

    Global Media Group companies pass ISO recertification audit

    Media
    All News Feed