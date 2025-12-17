Mobile consular services to be held for Azerbaijani citizens in Houston
Foreign policy
- 17 December, 2025
- 09:32
Mobile consular services will be organized for Azerbaijani citizens in Houston, Texas, United States.
According to Report, the services will be held on December 27, 2025, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States.
The services is intended for Azerbaijani citizens living in Texas and neighboring states. The Embassy requests that citizens wishing to benefit from this mobile consular service register in advance.
It is also noted that detailed information about the necessary documents for the services you wish to apply for during the mobile consular session can be found on the embassy"s website: www.washington.mfa.gov.az.
Contact information:
Phone: +1 (202) 556-9391
Email: [email protected]
Latest News
10:56
Oil prices rise over 1% amid supply disruptions from VenezuelaEnergy
10:54
Lukashenko: Kyiv, Moscow want guarantees that war won't happen againOther countries
10:22
Iranian Foreign Ministry delivers note of protest to Cypriot ambassadorRegion
10:17
Photo
SOCAR, ENOC Group discuss cooperation in energy sectorEnergy
10:07
Azeri Light crude drops to $62.45 per barrelEnergy
09:56
Azerbaijan participating in Tokyo Conference on Disaster ReductionForeign policy
09:43
CBA currency exchange rates (17.12.2025)Finance
09:38
OpenAI introduces 'ChatGPT Images' image generation modelICT
09:37