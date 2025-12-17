Mobile consular services to be held for Azerbaijani citizens in Houston

Mobile consular services will be organized for Azerbaijani citizens in Houston, Texas, United States.

According to Report, the services will be held on December 27, 2025, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States.

The services is intended for Azerbaijani citizens living in Texas and neighboring states. The Embassy requests that citizens wishing to benefit from this mobile consular service register in advance.

It is also noted that detailed information about the necessary documents for the services you wish to apply for during the mobile consular session can be found on the embassy"s website: www.washington.mfa.gov.az.

Contact information:

Phone: +1 (202) 556-9391

Email: [email protected]