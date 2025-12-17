Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Russian Deputy PM arrives in Armenia

    Region
    17 December, 2025
    13:52
    Russian Deputy PM arrives in Armenia

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has arrived in Armenia, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    Overchuk is in Yerevan to take part in a meeting of the Armenia–Russia Intergovernmental Commission.

    Rusiyanın Baş nazirinin müavini Ermənistana gedib
    Вице-премьер РФ прибыл в Армению

