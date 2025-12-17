Russian Deputy PM arrives in Armenia
Region
- 17 December, 2025
- 13:52
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has arrived in Armenia, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
Overchuk is in Yerevan to take part in a meeting of the Armenia–Russia Intergovernmental Commission.
