President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with President of the United Arab Emirates and participates in a number of events in Abu Dhabi

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is visiting the United Arab Emirates at the invitation of the country's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, on December 17 in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani leader for participating in the opening ceremony of the Games of the Future 2025, the annual global phygital sports tournament, in Abu Dhabi.

President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, thanked him for the invitation and conveyed his congratulations on the excellent organization of this event in the United Arab Emirates.

During the conversation, the parties emphasized that Azerbaijan–UAE bilateral relations, based on a strategic partnership, are successfully developing across all areas, including political, economic, energy (including renewable energy), cultural, humanitarian, and other fields.

They fondly recalled the visits of the Azerbaijani President to the UAE and the UAE President to Azerbaijan, as well as other mutual visits at various levels, noting their important role in advancing bilateral ties.

The Presidents exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

Subsequently, President Ilham Aliyev and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the opening ceremony of the Games of the Future 2025, annual global sports tournament.

The Games of the Future is an annual international sporting event that fuses real-world physical sports and digital gaming at an advanced level. Organized under the motto "Next Gen Human. Play the Future," athletes from various countries will compete in a total of 11 disciplines. Last year, the UAE outbid 9 other candidates to win the right to host the 2025 edition.

Later, a lunch was hosted by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.