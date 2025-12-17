Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with President of the United Arab Emirates and participates in a number of events in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 13:40
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with President of the United Arab Emirates and participates in a number of events in Abu Dhabi

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is visiting the United Arab Emirates at the invitation of the country's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, on December 17 in Abu Dhabi.

    Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani leader for participating in the opening ceremony of the Games of the Future 2025, the annual global phygital sports tournament, in Abu Dhabi.

    President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, thanked him for the invitation and conveyed his congratulations on the excellent organization of this event in the United Arab Emirates.

    During the conversation, the parties emphasized that Azerbaijan–UAE bilateral relations, based on a strategic partnership, are successfully developing across all areas, including political, economic, energy (including renewable energy), cultural, humanitarian, and other fields.

    They fondly recalled the visits of the Azerbaijani President to the UAE and the UAE President to Azerbaijan, as well as other mutual visits at various levels, noting their important role in advancing bilateral ties.

    The Presidents exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

    Subsequently, President Ilham Aliyev and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the opening ceremony of the Games of the Future 2025, annual global sports tournament.

    The Games of the Future is an annual international sporting event that fuses real-world physical sports and digital gaming at an advanced level. Organized under the motto "Next Gen Human. Play the Future," athletes from various countries will compete in a total of 11 disciplines. Last year, the UAE outbid 9 other candidates to win the right to host the 2025 edition.

    Later, a lunch was hosted by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
    Photo
    Video
    İlham Əliyev Əbu-Dabidə bir sıra tədbirlərdə iştirak edib
    Photo
    Video
    Президент Ильхам Алиев принял участие в ряде мероприятий в Абу-Даби

    Latest News

    13:52

    Russian Deputy PM arrives in Armenia

    Region
    13:47

    Edgar Abdullayev: KYC compliance rate in Azerbaijan's fintech sector exceeds 90%

    ICT
    13:40
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with President of the United Arab Emirates and participates in a number of events in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    13:33

    NATO Deputy Secretary General to visit Armenia on Dec.18

    Region
    13:22
    Photo

    SOCAR, BEOC ink memorandum of co-op on Bahar, Gum-Deniz fields

    Energy
    13:09

    SOCAR and MOL Group sign agreement on Shamakhi–Gobustan area

    Energy
    13:04

    Turkish Trade Minister, TUIB Chairman discuss 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Business
    12:55

    Tajikistan demands objective probe by Russia into killing of 10-year-old Tajik boy

    Other countries
    12:40

    S&P to evaluate Azer-Turk Bank's new development strategy

    Finance
    All News Feed