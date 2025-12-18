Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    US, Russia to hold talks on Ukraine war in Miami this weekend

    US and Russian officials are expected to meet in Miami this weekend as part of the Trump administration's push to bring an end to nearly four years of war between Kyiv and Moscow, according to two people familiar with the matter, Report informs via Politico.

    As President Donald Trump's efforts to end the fighting have faltered, the US has ratcheted up pressure on Ukraine to make concessions that would end the war. The plans remain in flux, but if they go ahead this weekend, the administration will present the outcome of the most recent round of discussions to Russian officials, who have not shifted much on their demands.

    The Russian delegation is expected to include the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev, according to one of the people familiar with the matter. Both people were granted anonymity to discuss plans for the next rounds of sensitive talks. Trump administration special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to represent the US side.

    KİV: Rusiya və ABŞ həftəsonu Mayamidə Ukrayna ilə bağlı danışıqlar aparacaqlar
    Politico: Россия и США проведут переговоры по Украине в выходные в Майами

