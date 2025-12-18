Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Finance
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 09:27
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.12.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    60.04

    0.41

    - 14.60

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    56.34

    0.37

    - 15.38

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,359.60

    5.60

    1,718.60

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,885.97

    - 228.29

    5,341.75

    S&P 500

    6,721.43

    - 78.83

    839.80

    Nasdaq

    22,693.32

    - 418.14

    3,382.53

    Nikkei

    48,928.21

    - 542.39

    9,033.67

    Dax

    23,960.59

    - 116.28

    4,051.45

    FTSE 100

    9,774.32

    89.53

    1,601.30

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,086.05

    - 20.11

    705.31

    Shanghai Composite

    3,876.40

    44.97

    524.64

    Bist 100

    11,286.81

    - 62.02

    1,456.25

    RTS

    1,081.57

    - 18.70

    188.35

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1739

    0.0008

    0.1385

    USD/GBP

    1.3365

    - 0.0035

    0.0849

    JPY/USD

    155.7500

    0.6600

    - 1.4500

    RUB/USD

    80.4563

    1.0434

    - 33.0637

    TRY/USD

    42.7327

    0.0225

    7.3727

    CNY/USD

    7.0426

    - 0.0023

    - 0.2574
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (18.12.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (18.12.2025)

