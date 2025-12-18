Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (18.12.2025)
Finance
- 18 December, 2025
- 09:27
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
60.04
|
0.41
|
- 14.60
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
56.34
|
0.37
|
- 15.38
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,359.60
|
5.60
|
1,718.60
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,885.97
|
- 228.29
|
5,341.75
|
S&P 500
|
6,721.43
|
- 78.83
|
839.80
|
Nasdaq
|
22,693.32
|
- 418.14
|
3,382.53
|
Nikkei
|
48,928.21
|
- 542.39
|
9,033.67
|
Dax
|
23,960.59
|
- 116.28
|
4,051.45
|
FTSE 100
|
9,774.32
|
89.53
|
1,601.30
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,086.05
|
- 20.11
|
705.31
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,876.40
|
44.97
|
524.64
|
Bist 100
|
11,286.81
|
- 62.02
|
1,456.25
|
RTS
|
1,081.57
|
- 18.70
|
188.35
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1739
|
0.0008
|
0.1385
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3365
|
- 0.0035
|
0.0849
|
JPY/USD
|
155.7500
|
0.6600
|
- 1.4500
|
RUB/USD
|
80.4563
|
1.0434
|
- 33.0637
|
TRY/USD
|
42.7327
|
0.0225
|
7.3727
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0426
|
- 0.0023
|
- 0.2574
