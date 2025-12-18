German budget committee clears 50 billion euros in defense contracts

Germany's parliamentary budget committee cleared more than 50 billion euros ($58.60 billion) in defense contracts over the next few years, as Russia's war in Ukraine puts pressure on the nation to boost its military spending, Report informs via Reuters.

Speaking to media in Berlin, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the decision put the government and parliament on track to meet ambitious defense commitments.

The package, the largest to date for Germany's armed forces, includes uniforms, tanks, drones and satellites.

The following are projects covered by the plan, according to lawmakers on the committee:

- About 21 billion euros for military clothing and personal equipment for up to 460,000 soldiers and 80,000 civilian staff;

- An order worth 4.2 billion euros to increase the fleet of Puma armoured fighting vehicles by 200, including simulation systems for training;

- About 1.5 billion euros for eight remotely-piloted aircraft known as MQ-9B SeaGuardian to spot submarines, using NATO's Support and Procurement Agency;

- Some 1.55 billion euros to expand the Patriot air defense system;

- About 1.76 billion euros for a satellite surveillance system known as SPOCK to help a German tank brigade deployed in Lithuania;

- Some 1.3 billion euros for the Iris-T SLM ground-based air defense system, using guided missiles;

-About 450 million euros to upgrade the Taurus missile system.

($1 = 0.8532 euros)