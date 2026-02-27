Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Azerbaijani Parliament opens plenary session with 9 issues on agenda

    Milli Majlis
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 11:29
    Azerbaijani Parliament opens plenary session with 9 issues on agenda

    The spring session of the Milli Majlis has convened for its another plenary meeting.

    According to Report, the agenda includes nine items, including the first reading of draft amendments to the Labor Code, the Law on Education, and the Law on Culture.

    The session is chaired by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

    Azerbaijani Parliament plenary session Milli Majlis
    Milli Məclisin plenar iclası başlayıb, gündəlikdə 9 məsələ var
    Началось пленарное заседание Милли Меджлиса, в повестке дня 9 вопросов

    Latest News

    12:39

    Ombudsman's Office stresses continuous attention to Azerbaijani citizens' rights in Russia

    Foreign policy
    12:33
    Photo

    Int'l conference underway in Baku to mark 100th anniversary of First Turkological Congress

    Domestic policy
    12:29

    Oil sales under US-Venezuela deal expected to reach $2B by February-end

    Other countries
    12:21

    UK orders review into Epstein's use of RAF bases

    Other countries
    12:12

    Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency outlines activities for WUF13

    Tourism
    12:02
    Photo

    TURKPA chief meets with Lithuanian deputy FM to mull development of cooperation

    Foreign policy
    11:50

    Netflix drops bid for Warner Bros, clearing way for Paramount takeover

    Interesting
    11:34

    Edlam Yemeru: WUF13 to become platform for discussing global housing crisis

    Infrastructure
    11:32

    Baku unveils booking platform for WUF13

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed