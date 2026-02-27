Azerbaijani Parliament opens plenary session with 9 issues on agenda
Milli Majlis
- 27 February, 2026
- 11:29
The spring session of the Milli Majlis has convened for its another plenary meeting.
According to Report, the agenda includes nine items, including the first reading of draft amendments to the Labor Code, the Law on Education, and the Law on Culture.
The session is chaired by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.
Latest News
12:39
Ombudsman's Office stresses continuous attention to Azerbaijani citizens' rights in RussiaForeign policy
12:33
Photo
Int'l conference underway in Baku to mark 100th anniversary of First Turkological CongressDomestic policy
12:29
Oil sales under US-Venezuela deal expected to reach $2B by February-endOther countries
12:21
UK orders review into Epstein's use of RAF basesOther countries
12:12
Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency outlines activities for WUF13Tourism
12:02
Photo
TURKPA chief meets with Lithuanian deputy FM to mull development of cooperationForeign policy
11:50
Netflix drops bid for Warner Bros, clearing way for Paramount takeoverInteresting
11:34
Edlam Yemeru: WUF13 to become platform for discussing global housing crisisInfrastructure
11:32