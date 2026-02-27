Gulshan Rzayeva: WUF13 holds strategic importance for Azerbaijan

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku, carries great strategic importance for Azerbaijan, Gulshan Rzayeva, Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13 and Deputy Chief of Staff of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, stated at a press conference dedicated to the forum's preparation process, Report informs.

Rzayeva highlighted that urbanization is rapidly increasing worldwide, climate change is occurring, and cities are facing serious challenges:

"Urbanization brings economic opportunities and creates unique possibilities for prosperity. On the other hand, cities suffer from the consequences of climate change due to urbanization. Therefore, serious discussions on urban issues are of vital importance. This forum will be dedicated to these matters. Global challenges in urban planning, the issues cities must address in the context of climate change, practical solutions, and countries' experiences will be presented."

She mentioned that WUF13 is a strategically significant international platform: "This event will provide opportunities to present Azerbaijan's achievements in urban planning, advanced practices, and model experiences. In this context, the media plays a major role in raising awareness, shaping approaches to urban planning, and influencing behavior in the urban environment."