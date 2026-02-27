Edlam Yemeru: WUF13 to become platform for discussing global housing crisis

The United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT) highly values ​​its partnership with Azerbaijan, UN-HABITAT Director of External Relations, Strategy, Knowledge, and Innovation Edlam Yemeru said during a press conference held in preparation for the forum, Report informs.

She noted that the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled for Baku, is particularly significant in the current context.

"The World Urban Forum represents a truly global and inclusive platform. It has established itself as one of the most authoritative international conferences in the field of urban development and housing policy," she stated.

Yemeru emphasized the particular importance of 2026 for global urban development. According to her, the global housing crisis has reached a critical level: "Approximately 3 billion people worldwide lack access to adequate housing, of which 1.1 billion are forced to live in slums and informal settlements in extremely difficult conditions. These challenges will be the central theme of the upcoming forum."

WUF13 will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22.