Baku unveils booking platform for WUF13
Infrastructure
- 27 February, 2026
- 11:32
The Central Booking Platform for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) has been presented in Baku.
According to Report, the platform was introduced during a press conference dedicated to the preparation process for WUF13.
WUF13 will be held in Baku on May 17-22.
