    Baku unveils booking platform for WUF13

    Infrastructure
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 11:32
    Baku unveils booking platform for WUF13

    The Central Booking Platform for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) has been presented in Baku.

    According to Report, the platform was introduced during a press conference dedicated to the preparation process for WUF13.

    WUF13 will be held in Baku on May 17-22.

    WUF13 Mərkəzi Rezervasiya Platforması təqdim edilib
    В Баку представлена Центральная платформа бронирования WUF13

