    Azerbaijan congratulates Dominican Republic on its national holiday

    Foreign policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 11:28
    Azerbaijan congratulates Dominican Republic on its national holiday

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated the Dominican Republic on Friday, Report informs.

    "On the occasion of National Day, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the people and the Government of the Dominican Republic! Happy National Day!" the MFA said on X.

    Azərbaycan Dominikanı milli bayramı münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Азербайджан поздравил Доминиканскую Республику с национальным праздником

