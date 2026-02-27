Azerbaijan congratulates Dominican Republic on its national holiday
Foreign policy
- 27 February, 2026
- 11:28
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated the Dominican Republic on Friday, Report informs.
"On the occasion of National Day, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the people and the Government of the Dominican Republic! Happy National Day!" the MFA said on X.
Latest News
12:39
Ombudsman's Office stresses continuous attention to Azerbaijani citizens' rights in RussiaForeign policy
12:33
Photo
Int'l conference underway in Baku to mark 100th anniversary of First Turkological CongressDomestic policy
12:29
Oil sales under US-Venezuela deal expected to reach $2B by February-endOther countries
12:21
UK orders review into Epstein's use of RAF basesOther countries
12:12
Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency outlines activities for WUF13Tourism
12:02
Photo
TURKPA chief meets with Lithuanian deputy FM to mull development of cooperationForeign policy
11:50
Netflix drops bid for Warner Bros, clearing way for Paramount takeoverInteresting
11:34
Edlam Yemeru: WUF13 to become platform for discussing global housing crisisInfrastructure
11:32