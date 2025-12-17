Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Edgar Abdullayev: KYC compliance rate in Azerbaijan's fintech sector exceeds 90%

    ICT
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 13:47
    Edgar Abdullayev: KYC compliance rate in Azerbaijan's fintech sector exceeds 90%

    The Know Your Customer (KYC) process adoption rate in Azerbaijan's fintech sector exceeds 90%, said Edgar Abdullayev, chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina), Report informs.

    He noted that the KYC process has significant potential for use through artificial intelligence, with the recognition rate already exceeding 90%. However, he emphasized that it is necessary to maintain confidence that a human being makes the final decision. As long as serious threats to the national economy, such as money laundering and illegal gambling, exist, the decisive role must remain with a real, human professional.

    He noted that this is also important from a security perspective for end users of fintech solutions. He emphasized that if a person uses a digital wallet, whether their product or any other, the user should be confident that the process is completed by a conscious and purposeful decision-making mechanism, not a fully automated system.

    Abdullayev also emphasized that technology is developing very quickly. At the same time, he noted, regulatory requirements and the underlying security concerns must be taken into account. Therefore, even though artificial intelligence already makes decisions with nearly 99% accuracy, the human factor must remain, at least at this stage. The final decision, based on the valuable information provided by artificial intelligence, must be made with mandatory human participation, which is especially relevant for the country and the entire region, he concluded.

    Edgar Abdullayev Azerbaijan AzFina
    Edqar Abdullayev: "Fintex sektorunda KYC prosesindən istifadə səviyyəsi 90 %-dən çoxdur"
    Эдгар Абдуллаев: Уровень использования процедуры KYC в финтех-секторе превышает 90%

    Latest News

    13:52

    Russian Deputy PM arrives in Armenia

    Region
    13:47

    Edgar Abdullayev: KYC compliance rate in Azerbaijan's fintech sector exceeds 90%

    ICT
    13:40
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with President of the United Arab Emirates and participates in a number of events in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    13:33

    NATO Deputy Secretary General to visit Armenia on Dec.18

    Region
    13:22
    Photo

    SOCAR, BEOC ink memorandum of co-op on Bahar, Gum-Deniz fields

    Energy
    13:09

    SOCAR and MOL Group sign agreement on Shamakhi–Gobustan area

    Energy
    13:04

    Turkish Trade Minister, TUIB Chairman discuss 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Business
    12:55

    Tajikistan demands objective probe by Russia into killing of 10-year-old Tajik boy

    Other countries
    12:40

    S&P to evaluate Azer-Turk Bank's new development strategy

    Finance
    All News Feed