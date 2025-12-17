Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    OpenAI introduces 'ChatGPT Images' image generation model

    ICT
    • 17 December, 2025
    • 09:38
    OpenAI introduces 'ChatGPT Images' image generation model

    The American company OpenAI has launched the ChatGPT Images model to create images using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the company wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Introducing ChatGPT Images, powered by our flagship new image generation model.

    - Stronger instruction following

    - Precise editing

    - Detail preservation

    - 4x faster than before

    Rolling out today in ChatGPT for all users, and in the API as GPT Image 1.5," reads the post.

    "OpenAI" şirkəti "ChatGPT Images" təsvir yaratma modelini təqdim edib
    OpenAI представила генератор изображений ChatGPT Images

