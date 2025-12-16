Baku declared World Capital of Sports for 2026

The title of World Capital of Sports has officially been handed over from Monaco to Baku, making Azerbaijan's capital the World Capital of Sports for 2026, Report informs.

An official presentation ceremony was held to mark Baku's designation as the World Capital of Sports.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, First Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzada, Head of Baku City Executive Power Eldar Azizov, and other officials.

A delegation from ACES Europe (European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation) also participated. Among them were the organization's President, Gian Francesco Lupattelli, Secretary General Hugo Alonso, and Isabelle Bonnal, former Minister of Education, Youth, and Sports of the Principality of Monaco.

Monaco held the title of World Capital of Sports in 2025. The ACES Europe selected Baku as the World Capital of Sports for 2026.