UK allocates £600 million to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

UK Defense Secretary John Healey has announced the largest single-year investment of £600 million to boost Ukraine's air defense at the opening of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting (also known as the Ramstein format), Report informs via European Pravda.

The minister noted that Putin continues his brutal attacks on Ukraine. "With 20,000 drone and missile attacks in the last two months alone. We must step up our support signal further to put pressure on Putin," Healey said.

He said that Ukrainians must be protected during the winter months.

"Air defense is an absolute priority. So today, I can confirm the US and the UK's biggest single-year investment into air defense for Ukraine. That's 600 million pounds.

The thousands of air defense systems, missiles and automated turrets to shoot down drones. Delivering now and through into 2026."

He also announced that production of new Octopus interceptor drones will soon begin in the UK, with thousands of pieces arriving in Ukraine every month.

"And our mission is clear: support the fight today. Secure the peace tomorrow. And if Putin chooses to continue this war into next year, our message to Moscow is clear. The contact group will only grow stronger, more united and get even more kit into the hands of Ukrainian fighters during 2026," Healey stated.