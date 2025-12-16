Azerbaijan nearly quadruples bitumen exports
Energy
- 16 December, 2025
- 18:23
In January-November of 2024, Azerbaijan exported just over 4,360 tons of petroleum bitumen, valued at $1.137 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee
Compared to the same 11-month period of 2024, this represents increases of 3.7 times in volume and 5.2 times in value.
Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $44.589 billion during the reporting period. Of this, $23.401 billion came from exports and $21.188 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by 3.85%, while imports grew by 12.9%.
SOCAR's Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, as the only oil refinery in the region, provides Azerbaijan with fuel products such as RON-92, diesel, jet fuel, and raw materials.
