Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the strikes carried out by Iran today against Azerbaijan using drones, as well as yesterday's incident involving the downing of an Iranian UAV in Turkish airspace, according to Report.

"Kuwait's MFA strongly condemns Iran's attempt to target Türkiye and Azerbaijan and states that this is a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter. The Ministry affirms Kuwait's solidarity with Türkiye and Azerbaijan and supports all measures they take to protect their sovereignty, security, and stability," the ministry said in a statement.