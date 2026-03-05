Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Kuwait condemns Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 16:13
    Kuwait condemns Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the strikes carried out by Iran today against Azerbaijan using drones, as well as yesterday's incident involving the downing of an Iranian UAV in Turkish airspace, according to Report.

    "Kuwait's MFA strongly condemns Iran's attempt to target Türkiye and Azerbaijan and states that this is a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter. The Ministry affirms Kuwait's solidarity with Türkiye and Azerbaijan and supports all measures they take to protect their sovereignty, security, and stability," the ministry said in a statement.

    Kuwait drone attack Nakhchivan Iran
    Küveyt İranın Naxçıvana zərbələrini pisləyib
    Кувейт осудил удары Ирана по Нахчывану

    Latest News

    17:05

    IDF: Israel strikes Iranian headquarters in Alborz province

    Other countries
    17:02

    Ukrainian FM: Attack on Azerbaijan shows Iran's regime is global threat

    Other
    17:01

    Azerbaijan strengthens training for drone production specialists

    Economy
    16:56

    Georgia expresses concern over Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    16:55

    ING: Azerbaijan's economy to grow by average of 2.75% in 2026–2027

    Finance
    16:52

    Azerbaijan NGO Forum: Iran made a grave mistake attacking Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:48
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting of Security Council

    Other
    16:44

    ING lowered inflation expectations for Azerbaijan for 2027

    Finance
    16:43

    Latvian Embassy in Baku condemns Iranian drone strikes on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed