President: We will not tolerate this groundless act of terror against Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 05 March, 2026
- 16:23
"We will not tolerate this groundless act of terror and aggression committed against Azerbaijan," said President Ilham Aliyev during the meeting of the Security Council, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"Our Armed Forces have been instructed to prepare and implement retaliatory measures," the head of state added.
