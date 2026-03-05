Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    President: We will not tolerate this groundless act of terror against Azerbaijan

    • 05 March, 2026
    • 16:23
    President: We will not tolerate this groundless act of terror against Azerbaijan

    "We will not tolerate this groundless act of terror and aggression committed against Azerbaijan," said President Ilham Aliyev during the meeting of the Security Council, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Our Armed Forces have been instructed to prepare and implement retaliatory measures," the head of state added.

    İlham Əliyev: Biz Azərbaycana qarşı törədilmiş bu əsassız terror aktı ilə barışmayacağıq

