President Ilham Aliyev: Iranian officials must provide an explanation to the Azerbaijani side, and an apology must be offered

"Today, Iran committed an act of terror against the territory of Azerbaijan, against the state of Azerbaijan. The Iranian state fired unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," said President Ilham Aliyev during the meeting of the Security Council, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"The targets of the attack were civilian facilities. The state of Azerbaijan vehemently condemns this ugly act of terror, and those who committed it must be immediately held accountable. Iranian officials must provide an explanation to the Azerbaijani side, an apology must be offered, and those who committed this terrorist act must be held criminally liable," the head of state emphasized.