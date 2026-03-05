The number of people injured in Iran's attacks on the United Arab Emirates has risen to 94, the country's Ministry of Defense said, according to Report.

Since the beginning of the Iranian aggression, authorities say 196 ballistic missiles have been detected, of which 181 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, and 2 landed on UAE territory.

Additionally, 1,072 Iranian drones were detected, 1,001 of which were intercepted, while 71 landed in the country. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

The ministry stated that three foreign nationals-from Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh-were killed. A total of 94 people from the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, and Türkiye sustained minor injuries.