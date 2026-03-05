Kallas: EU concerned about Iranian drone attacks, escalation in Middle East

Iran is attempting to spread the war to other countries in the region, using drone attacks and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East, foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told journalists ahead of an emergency meeting of EU and Gulf foreign ministers, Report informs.

Iran is exporting the war, trying to spread it to as many countries as possible in order to sow chaos, she noted. This is precisely the reason for convening today's emergency meeting, she said.

She emphasized that the EU is calling for stability in the region and is considering joint action in the current situation.

Kallas also noted that Iran is attacking Gulf countries with drones – the same ones used in the war against Ukraine. She added that Ukraine's experience in creating systems to intercept and defend against drones could be useful to countries in the region.

The head of European diplomacy said that Europe is seriously concerned about the security of maritime routes, which is why European naval forces have been deployed to the region to ensure free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

She also acknowledged the risk of internal instability in Iran and the possible fragmentation of the country, but expressed doubt that regime change could occur as a result of external attacks.

Regimes usually fall from within, not from external attacks, but, of course, the regime has been significantly weakened, giving the Iranian people the opportunity to decide their own future, Kallas stated.

A joint statement is planned following the meeting, although, according to her, agreeing on a common position between EU countries and the Persian Gulf states is quite a difficult task.