Azerbaijan launches investigation into Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan
Incident
- 05 March, 2026
- 16:09
A criminal investigation has been launched following an Iranian drone strike on civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
The Prosecutor General's Office told Report that two remotely operated drones, launched from Iran and equipped with explosive warheads, targeted civilian facilities in the region.
Latest News
17:05
IDF: Israel strikes Iranian headquarters in Alborz provinceOther countries
17:02
Ukrainian FM: Attack on Azerbaijan shows Iran's regime is global threatOther
17:01
Azerbaijan strengthens training for drone production specialistsEconomy
16:56
Georgia expresses concern over Iranian drone strikes on NakhchivanForeign policy
16:55
ING: Azerbaijan's economy to grow by average of 2.75% in 2026–2027Finance
16:52
Azerbaijan NGO Forum: Iran made a grave mistake attacking AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:48
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting of Security CouncilOther
16:44
ING lowered inflation expectations for Azerbaijan for 2027Finance
16:43