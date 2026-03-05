Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Incident
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 16:09
    Azerbaijan launches investigation into Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan

    A criminal investigation has been launched following an Iranian drone strike on civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    The Prosecutor General's Office told Report that two remotely operated drones, launched from Iran and equipped with explosive warheads, targeted civilian facilities in the region.

