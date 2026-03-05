Azerbaijan, German businessmen discuss investment opportunities

Azerbaijan has discussed cooperation opportunities with German businessmen in the fields of sustainable industry, energy efficiency, and innovative financial mechanisms, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov and a delegation of German entrepreneurs led by Nargis Wieck, Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan).

During the meeting, cooperation opportunities were reviewed in areas such as renewable energy sources, sustainable industry, energy efficiency, industrial decarbonization, hydrogen technologies, and innovative financial mechanisms.

The parties also exchanged views on exploring investment opportunities for German businessmen in Azerbaijan and expanding institutional cooperation.