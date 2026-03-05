Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Drone strikes on civilian sites are sign of weakness – OPINION

    Drone strikes on civilian sites are sign of weakness – OPINION

    The drone strike by Iran's Armed Forces on civilian infrastructure in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, particularly the airport used by civilians, has caused serious concern, political commentator Ulviyya Zulfigar told Report.

    According to her, Azerbaijan has long pursued a policy of mutual respect and stability in its relations with neighbors:

    "Baku has repeatedly stated that Azerbaijani territory has never been and will never be a source of threat to any country. Moreover, Azerbaijan has shown humanitarian and political sensitivity toward its neighbors even in difficult times. The condolences expressed by the President of Azerbaijan following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, the visit to Iran's embassy, and the planning of humanitarian aid are clear examples of this constructive and humane approach."

    She stressed that in this context, the use of military means against civilian infrastructure, in other words, carrying out drone strikes on any civilian facility, is a sign of weakness:

    "International humanitarian law and modern warfare norms consider attacks on civilian infrastructure unacceptable. Targeting a civilian airport creates serious concern not only from a security perspective but also politically. Azerbaijan has consistently prioritized stability and cooperation in the region, and long-term security can only be ensured through mutual trust. One must also remember that any aggressor attacking Azerbaijan has always ended up regretting it."

    Mülki infrastruktura dron hücumu təşkil etmək acizlik əlamətidir - RƏY

