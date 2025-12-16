Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Mayor: Baku earns World Capital of Sports title through high-level work

    Individual sports
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 19:40
    Mayor: Baku earns World Capital of Sports title through high-level work

    As a result of high-level work, Baku has been declared the World Capital of Sports for 2026, Head of the Baku City Executive Power Eldar Azizov stated at the official ceremony dedicated to Baku's designation as the World Capital of Sports, Report informs.

    The mayor noted that Baku will fulfill this role with dignity: "This major sporting event brings us great joy. Thanks to the attention and care of our Head of State, our esteemed President Ilham Aliyev, sports in Azerbaijan are constantly developing. As a clear example of the high-level work carried out, Baku has been declared the World Capital of Sports."

    ACES Europe (European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation) has selected Baku as the World Capital of Sports for 2026.

    Baku World Capital of Sports Azerbaijan Eldar Azizov ACES Europe
    Eldar Əzizov: "Görülən yüksək səviyyəli işlərin nəticəsində Bakı "Dünya İdman Paytaxtı" elan olunub"
    Эльдар Азизов: Баку достойно выполнит миссию мировой спортивной столицы

    Latest News

    21:10

    Hungary signs contract on LNG supply from US

    Other countries
    20:58
    Photo

    Judicial investigation into Ruben Vardanyan case concludes

    Other
    20:51

    Defense Minister: Int'l aid to Ukraine could reach $45 billion in 2025

    Other countries
    20:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss expanding economic co-op in priority spheres

    Business
    20:28

    35 countries sign reparations convention for Ukraine in Netherlands

    Other countries
    20:16

    ACES Europe official: Baku has great sports infrastructure

    Individual sports
    20:02

    Ministry official: Numerous international events planned in Baku

    Individual sports
    19:49

    Aegean Airlines first European carrier to land in Baghdad in 35 years

    Other countries
    19:40

    Mayor: Baku earns World Capital of Sports title through high-level work

    Individual sports
    All News Feed