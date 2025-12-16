Mayor: Baku earns World Capital of Sports title through high-level work

As a result of high-level work, Baku has been declared the World Capital of Sports for 2026, Head of the Baku City Executive Power Eldar Azizov stated at the official ceremony dedicated to Baku's designation as the World Capital of Sports, Report informs.

The mayor noted that Baku will fulfill this role with dignity: "This major sporting event brings us great joy. Thanks to the attention and care of our Head of State, our esteemed President Ilham Aliyev, sports in Azerbaijan are constantly developing. As a clear example of the high-level work carried out, Baku has been declared the World Capital of Sports."

ACES Europe (European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation) has selected Baku as the World Capital of Sports for 2026.