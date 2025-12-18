Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    AZAL enhances travel comfort: Passengers can now block a seat next to them

    Infrastructure
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 10:08
    AZAL enhances travel comfort: Passengers can now block a seat next to them

    Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, is introducing a new service designed to provide more comfort and personal space in Economy Class, Report informs, citing AZAL.

    The airline now offers the option to "block" an adjacent seat, allowing passengers to book extra space by keeping the seat next to them, or even an entire row, unoccupied.

    This option gives travellers greater comfort during their journey: more room to move, added privacy, and a calmer travel experience. The launch of this service reflects AZAL's strategy to develop personalized solutions and enhance comfort at every stage of the journey. The option is available only in Economy Class and does not apply to Business Class or Extra Legroom Economy seats.

    How the service works:

    – After purchasing a ticket, passengers receive an email a few days before departure offering the option to block the adjacent seat. Passengers can also submit their own offer by visiting the AZAL Upgrade page on azal.az or accessing the Manage Booking section.

    – Prior to the flight, passengers are notified whether their offer has been accepted.

    – The price of the service depends on the route, flight duration, and current seat availability.

    – The service is available only if there are unoccupied seats on board. If the flight becomes fully booked and the seat must be reassigned to another passenger, the payment is automatically refunded, and the customer receives a notification.

    A short video tutorial on how to use the service is available at https://youtube.com/shorts/qgFunjJCIZw?feature=share

    AZAL Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flights
    Video
    AZAL-ın sərnişinləri yan oturacağı əvvəlcədən bloklaya biləcəklər
    Video
    Пассажиры AZAL теперь могут заблокировать дополнительное место рядом с собой

