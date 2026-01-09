Azerbaijan extradites internationally wanted Iranian citizen to Uzbekistan

Azerbaijan has extradited Iranian citizen Imani Ali Abdollah, who was wanted internationally for fraud, to Uzbekistan.

According to Report, citing the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, Abdollah was identified and arrested in Azerbaijan in 2025.

A decision was made regarding his extradition, and he was handed over to the competent authorities of Uzbekistan under the escort of a special convoy of the Ministry of Justice's Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan.