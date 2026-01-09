Azerbaijan extradites internationally wanted Iranian citizen to Uzbekistan
Incident
- 09 January, 2026
- 14:49
Azerbaijan has extradited Iranian citizen Imani Ali Abdollah, who was wanted internationally for fraud, to Uzbekistan.
According to Report, citing the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, Abdollah was identified and arrested in Azerbaijan in 2025.
A decision was made regarding his extradition, and he was handed over to the competent authorities of Uzbekistan under the escort of a special convoy of the Ministry of Justice's Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan.
Latest News
15:45
Construction of third RoPax vessel ordered by ASCO nears completionInfrastructure
15:38
AZAL cancels Baku–Tehran–Baku flight scheduled for todayInfrastructure
15:27
Photo
Azerbaijan sends 2,698 tons of petroleum products to Armenia by railEnergy
15:19
Leaders of religious denominations send letter of gratitude to Azerbaijani PresidentReligion
15:10
Azerbaijan detains Nakhchivan resident over spying for foreign special service agenciesOther
15:09
German club to skip press conference, open training in Baku before Qarabag matchFootball
14:59
Russian strikes leave over 500,000 Kyiv consumers without powerEnergy
14:49
Azerbaijan extradites internationally wanted Iranian citizen to UzbekistanIncident
14:42