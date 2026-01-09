Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azerbaijan extradites internationally wanted Iranian citizen to Uzbekistan

    Incident
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 14:49
    Azerbaijan extradites internationally wanted Iranian citizen to Uzbekistan

    Azerbaijan has extradited Iranian citizen Imani Ali Abdollah, who was wanted internationally for fraud, to Uzbekistan.

    According to Report, citing the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, Abdollah was identified and arrested in Azerbaijan in 2025.

    A decision was made regarding his extradition, and he was handed over to the competent authorities of Uzbekistan under the escort of a special convoy of the Ministry of Justice's Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan.

    Azərbaycan beynəlxalq axtarışda olan İran vətəndaşını Özbəkistana təhvil verib
    Азербайджан выдал Узбекистану разыскиваемого за мошенничество гражданина Ирана

