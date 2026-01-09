Russian strikes leave over 500,000 Kyiv consumers without power

More than 500,000 consumers in Kyiv and the surrounding region have been left without electricity following Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Energy Minister Mykola Kolesnyk said, Report informs.

"As of this morning, more than 500,000 consumers in Kyiv and the Kyiv region are without power," the minister stated.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that about half of the Ukrainian capital's apartment buildings have also been left without heating due to damage caused by the massive attack. According to him, nearly 6,000 apartment buildings are currently without heat, and disruptions in the water supply have also been reported.

Klitschko added that municipal services have provided social institutions, including hospitals and maternity wards, with mobile boiler units and are working together with energy specialists to restore electricity and heating to residential buildings.