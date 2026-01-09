Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azerbaijan sends 2,698 tons of petroleum products to Armenia by rail

    Energy
    09 January, 2026
    • 15:27
    Azerbaijan sends 2,698 tons of petroleum products to Armenia by rail

    A total of 48 rail cars carrying 2,698 tons of petroleum products imported from Azerbaijan to Armenia have been dispatched from from the Bilajari station toward the Boyuk Kasik station in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The cargo includes 1,742 tons of RON 95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel. The shipment will reach Armenia via transit through Georgian territory.

    Last month, the first freight train carrying 1,220 tons of RON 95 gasoline was sent from Baku to Armenia.

    The shipments are underway after restrictions on the transit of goods from Azerbaijan to Armenia, which had been in place since the occupation period, were lifted following a decision by President Ilham Aliyev in October 2025.

