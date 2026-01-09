Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts spends 84.2% of 2025 budget

In 2025, the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan executed 84.2% of its approved budget, according to its 2025 budget execution figures, Report informs.

The approved budget for the financial control authority in 2025 was 11.6 million manats ($6.8 million). During the year, cash execution of the budget amounted to 9.76 million ($5.74 million), representing 84.2% of the total budget.

The report noted that the majority of unspent funds were related to wages, procurement of goods and services, and social payments. The relatively low execution rate was mainly due to vacant positions in the Chamber of Accounts' staffing plan, savings during government procurement, and some foreign business trip expenses being financed by the inviting party.

Additionally, changes in some state-regulated prices during the year, including fuel prices, also contributed to the savings. As a result of these factors, the Chamber of Accounts' budget execution for 2025 remained below the planned targets.