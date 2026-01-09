Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts spends 84.2% of 2025 budget

    Finance
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 14:36
    Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts spends 84.2% of 2025 budget

    In 2025, the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan executed 84.2% of its approved budget, according to its 2025 budget execution figures, Report informs.

    The approved budget for the financial control authority in 2025 was 11.6 million manats ($6.8 million). During the year, cash execution of the budget amounted to 9.76 million ($5.74 million), representing 84.2% of the total budget.

    The report noted that the majority of unspent funds were related to wages, procurement of goods and services, and social payments. The relatively low execution rate was mainly due to vacant positions in the Chamber of Accounts' staffing plan, savings during government procurement, and some foreign business trip expenses being financed by the inviting party.

    Additionally, changes in some state-regulated prices during the year, including fuel prices, also contributed to the savings. As a result of these factors, the Chamber of Accounts' budget execution for 2025 remained below the planned targets.

    chamber of accounts Azerbaijan budget execution figures
    Hesablama Palatasının ötənilki büdcəsinin icra səviyyəsi 84 %-dən çox olub
    Счетная палата освоила 84,2% бюджета за 2025 год

    Latest News

    15:45

    Construction of third RoPax vessel ordered by ASCO nears completion

    Infrastructure
    15:38

    AZAL cancels Baku–Tehran–Baku flight scheduled for today

    Infrastructure
    15:27
    Photo

    Azerbaijan sends 2,698 tons of petroleum products to Armenia by rail

    Energy
    15:19

    Leaders of religious denominations send letter of gratitude to Azerbaijani President

    Religion
    15:10

    Azerbaijan detains Nakhchivan resident over spying for foreign special service agencies

    Other
    15:09

    German club to skip press conference, open training in Baku before Qarabag match

    Football
    14:59

    Russian strikes leave over 500,000 Kyiv consumers without power

    Energy
    14:49

    Azerbaijan extradites internationally wanted Iranian citizen to Uzbekistan

    Incident
    14:42

    Moscow says US released 2 Russian crew from seized tanker

    Other countries
    All News Feed