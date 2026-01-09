Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Leaders of religious denominations send letter of gratitude to Azerbaijani President

    Religion
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 15:19
    Leaders of Azerbaijan"s religious denominations have sent a letter of gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev following his order allocating financial assistance.

    According to Report, the letter notes that the order is regarded as another demonstration of the consistent development of state–religion relations in the country and carries significant public importance in terms of preserving unity, solidarity, and social stability in Azerbaijani society.

    The heads of the denominations expressed their appreciation for the state"s continued attention to the religious sphere, as well as for the material and spiritual support provided.

    Under the signed order, a total of 6.3 million manats in financial assistance has been allocated to religious organisations in Azerbaijan.

    Dini konfessiya rəhbərləri Prezident İlham Əliyevə təşəkkür məktubu ünvanlayıblar
    Лидеры религиозных конфессий направили президенту Азербайджана письмо благодарности

