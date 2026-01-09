German club to skip press conference, open training in Baku before Qarabag match
Football
- 09 January, 2026
- 15:09
Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt will not hold a press conference or open training session in Baku ahead of their UEFA Champions League group stage match against Qarabag FK in Baku, Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the Bundesliga side will arrive in Azerbaijan on the evening of January 20, just one day before the match.
After the game, the Frankfurt team will return to Germany. Due to a UEFA sanction, visiting fans will not be present in the stands.
The Qarabag vs. Eintracht Frankfurt match will take place on January 21 at 21:45 (GMT+4) at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.
