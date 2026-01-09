Moscow says US released 2 Russian crew from seized tanker
Other countries
- 09 January, 2026
- 14:42
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the United States had released two Russian crew members from a Russian-flagged oil tanker seized on Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean.
In a statement, Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokesman, said: "We welcome this decision and express our gratitude to the US leadership.
"We are proceeding with the urgent practical work on all issues related to ensuring the speedy return of our compatriots to their homeland."
Russia's Transport Ministry said on Wednesday that it had lost contact with the vessel, the Marinera, after US naval forces boarded it near Iceland as part of what Washington says are efforts to block oil exports from Venezuela.
Latest News
15:45
Construction of third RoPax vessel ordered by ASCO nears completionInfrastructure
15:38
AZAL cancels Baku–Tehran–Baku flight scheduled for todayInfrastructure
15:27
Photo
Azerbaijan sends 2,698 tons of petroleum products to Armenia by railEnergy
15:19
Leaders of religious denominations send letter of gratitude to Azerbaijani PresidentReligion
15:10
Azerbaijan detains Nakhchivan resident over spying for foreign special service agenciesOther
15:09
German club to skip press conference, open training in Baku before Qarabag matchFootball
14:59
Russian strikes leave over 500,000 Kyiv consumers without powerEnergy
14:49
Azerbaijan extradites internationally wanted Iranian citizen to UzbekistanIncident
14:42