    Moscow says US released 2 Russian crew from seized tanker

    • 09 January, 2026
    • 14:42
    The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the United States had released two Russian crew members from a Russian-flagged oil tanker seized on Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean.

    In a statement, Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokesman, said: "We welcome this decision and express our gratitude to the US leadership.

    "We are proceeding with the urgent practical work on all issues related to ensuring the speedy return of our compatriots to their homeland."

    Russia's Transport Ministry said on Wednesday that it had lost contact with the vessel, the Marinera, after US naval forces boarded it near Iceland as part of what Washington says are efforts to block oil exports from Venezuela.

    Russian-flagged oil tanker Maria Zakharova United States Russian crew members Marinera tanker
    Tramp "Marinera" tankerindən iki Rusiya dənizçisini azad edib
    Трамп освободил двух российских моряков с танкера "Marinera"

