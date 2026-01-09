AZAL cancels some flights on Baku–Moscow–Baku route

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has made temporary changes to flights operated on the Moscow route, AZAL told Report.

According to the company, flights J2-805 and J2-806 on the Baku–Moscow (Vnukovo)–Baku route have been canceled.

To ensure passenger convenience, AZAL has taken operational measures in line with existing regulations. Alternative flight options have been offered to passengers, and in relevant cases, ticket refunds have been provided.

Some passengers from the canceled flights were transported to their destinations on AZAL's J2-809 and J2-810 flights. For those in Moscow who did not use alternative flights, ticket refunds were arranged.

AZAL apologized for the situation and expressed gratitude to its passengers for their understanding.