Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    AZAL cancels some flights on Baku–Moscow–Baku route

    Infrastructure
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 14:22
    AZAL cancels some flights on Baku–Moscow–Baku route

    Due to unfavorable weather conditions, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has made temporary changes to flights operated on the Moscow route, AZAL told Report.

    According to the company, flights J2-805 and J2-806 on the Baku–Moscow (Vnukovo)–Baku route have been canceled.

    To ensure passenger convenience, AZAL has taken operational measures in line with existing regulations. Alternative flight options have been offered to passengers, and in relevant cases, ticket refunds have been provided.

    Some passengers from the canceled flights were transported to their destinations on AZAL's J2-809 and J2-810 flights. For those in Moscow who did not use alternative flights, ticket refunds were arranged.

    AZAL apologized for the situation and expressed gratitude to its passengers for their understanding.

    AZAL canceled flights
    Bakı-Moskva-Bakı marşrutu üzrə bəzi reyslər ləğv olunub
    AZAL отменил некоторые рейсы по маршруту Баку-Москва-Баку

    Latest News

    15:45

    Construction of third RoPax vessel ordered by ASCO nears completion

    Infrastructure
    15:38

    AZAL cancels Baku–Tehran–Baku flight scheduled for today

    Infrastructure
    15:27
    Photo

    Azerbaijan sends 2,698 tons of petroleum products to Armenia by rail

    Energy
    15:19

    Leaders of religious denominations send letter of gratitude to Azerbaijani President

    Religion
    15:10

    Azerbaijan detains Nakhchivan resident over spying for foreign special service agencies

    Other
    15:09

    German club to skip press conference, open training in Baku before Qarabag match

    Football
    14:59

    Russian strikes leave over 500,000 Kyiv consumers without power

    Energy
    14:49

    Azerbaijan extradites internationally wanted Iranian citizen to Uzbekistan

    Incident
    14:42

    Moscow says US released 2 Russian crew from seized tanker

    Other countries
    All News Feed