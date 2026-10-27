Vlaisavljević: AI should not become tool for manipulation

Artificial intelligence should not become a tool for manipulation, discrimination, or exacerbating existing inequality, Federal Minister of Culture and Sports of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sanja Vlaisavljevic said at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

"Technological progress should be accompanied by responsibility. We need clear ethical standards, transparency, protection of human rights, as well as education that will allow citizens to understand new technologies and critically evaluate them," she noted.

It is especially important to ensure the participation of countries and communities that do not have equal technological and financial resources, the minister added.

"Global synergy means that no one should be left behind from development simply due to limited resources. Ultimately, we must remember that technologies can unite people but are not capable of replacing human responsibility, empathy, and honest dialogue," Vlaisavljevic emphasized.

According to her, if knowledge, technologies, and experience are directed toward serving the common good, artificial intelligence can become an important tool for mutual understanding, cooperation, and strengthening trust between peoples.