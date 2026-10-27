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    Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss prospects for direct flights

    Infrastructure
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 16:38
    Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss prospects for direct flights

    Prospects for direct flights between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands have been discussed, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Chairman Samir Rzayev said.

    Report informs that the discussions took place during his meeting with Dutch Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marianne de Jong.

    "Establishing such a route could create new opportunities to develop economic and tourism ties between the two countries and facilitate business travel," he said.

    Rzayev added that the meeting also covered plans to expand AZAL's fleet and route network.

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