Azerbaijan Railways, CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive sign contract to purchase four new passenger trains

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Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), an AZCON Holding company, has signed a contract with CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive, China's leading rolling stock manufacturer, to purchase four new passenger trains as part of efforts to modernize its fleet and expand rail connections across the country.

The agreement was signed on October 27 by ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov and Wang Xiaolin, head of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive.

Rustamov said the new electric trains would feature modern amenities, multiple passenger classes and accessibility solutions. The fleet expansion will support plans to gradually resume inland passenger rail services to Yalama, Minjivan and Astara by 2030, while the Baku-Khankandi route is also planned to open to passenger traffic.

"By expanding our fleet with these new trains, we will further extend the geographical coverage of our services and gradually resume passenger rail services to Yalama, Minjivan and Astara by 2030," Rustamov said.

The planned routes are expected to strengthen transport links between Baku and the regions, improve access to education, healthcare and employment, and support domestic tourism and regional economic activity.

The introduction of passenger services to Khankandi and Minjivan would also strengthen Garabagh and East Zangazur's integration into Azerbaijan's national transport network, improving connectivity for residents returning to their native lands. Meanwhile, the restoration of services to northern Yalama and southern Astara regions is expected to support the development of regional tourism and commerce.

Each new train will consist of seven carriages and measure approximately 135 meters in length. The trains will have a maximum operating speed of 140 kilometers per hour and a design speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

With a seating capacity of 434 passengers per train, the fleet will offer first-class, business-class and standard-class accommodations. Delivery is expected within two years under the agreement.

The purchase is part of ADY's broader rolling stock modernization program. In June, the company signed a contract with China's CRRC Ziyang to purchase four mainline passenger locomotives.

ADY is also evaluating proposals from foreign manufacturers for the procurement of 20 passenger trains and 50 sleeping carriages for interregional services. The procurement is being considered under the State Program for the Improvement of Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030, approved by a presidential decree on January 30, 2025.

In a further step toward modernizing its fleet, seven freight locomotives were delivered from China last month, with the acquisition of 14 additional freight locomotives planned for the next phase.

The initiatives form part of ADY's efforts to improve passenger comfort, expand rail network coverage and strengthen transport links between Azerbaijan's regions.