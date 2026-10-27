Türkiye calls for stronger international cooperation to combat Islamophobia

Intercultural dialogue is one of the key challenges facing humanity today, Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Coşkun Yılmaz said at a joint special session of the 3rd High-Level Meeting of International Organizations and the 6th Ministerial Meeting within the framework of the Baku Process in Baku. The session was held under the theme "From Partnership to Joint Action: Strengthening Global Engagement for Intercultural Dialogue in the Age of Artificial Intelligence."

He said Türkiye's historical heritage and experience had given it invaluable knowledge of dialogue and respect for multicultural societies.

"Türkiye is a founding member of the Alliance of Civilizations, established under the United Nations in 2005," he noted.

The deputy minister also stressed the importance of combating Islamophobia.

"We must all demonstrate greater determination and work in a spirit of cooperation, both in protecting the rights of foreigners and in combating Islamophobia. In this regard, I would like to emphasize the importance I attach to President Ilham Aliyev's address at the forum's opening ceremony," Yılmaz said.

He also noted that the territory of present-day Türkiye had historically served as a meeting point for different languages, cultures and civilizations, fostering interaction and the formation of a shared cultural heritage.