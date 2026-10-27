Emin Huseynov: 78.32% of Azerbaijan's Khojavand remains uncleared of mines
Karabakh
- 27 October, 2026
- 16:52
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More than a third of Aghdam, nearly a fifth of Fuzuli, and over three-quarters of Khojavand have yet to be cleared of mines, said Emin Huseynov, the Azerbaijani President's Special Representative in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, Report informs.
Huseynov made the remarks during the panel session titled Culture at the Center: Trusted Pathways to a Shared Future with SECURE, held as part of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.
He noted that the failure to provide accurate minefield maps continues to complicate demining efforts.
Emin Hüseynov: Xocavəndin 78,32%-i minalardan hələ də təmizlənməyib
Эмин Гусейнов: 78% территории Ходжавенда до сих пор не разминировано
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