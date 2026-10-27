President: Azerbaijan managed to create an absolutely new situation in South Caucasus

Azerbaijan managed to create an absolutely new situation in the South Caucasus, which never existed in the history of independent South Caucasian countries, President Ilham Aliyev said as he spoke at the opening of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, according to Report.

"I remember the last forum, 2024, when we also discussed important issues of the global agenda. But in these two years, we see how many things have changed in both positive and negative directions. Among the negative developments are new wars next door to us. Among the positive developments is peace with Armenia, which was actually initialed last August," the head of state said.

President Ilham Aliyev said it very symbolic that the agreement was initialed in the White House, in the presence of US President Donald Trump. Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers put their signatures, not under a peace agreement, but it was initialed in front of the President of the United States.

"And a trilateral Declaration was also signed, and the American President signed it as a witness. So we managed not only to restore justice, to liberate our territories, to create an absolutely new situation in the South Caucasus, which never existed in the history of independent South Caucasian countries, but also to put a stamp on that in the White House," the Azerbaijani leader said.