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    Azerbaijani envoy: European Parliament adopted 18 anti-Azerbaijani resolutions since Garabagh's liberation

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 16:59
    Azerbaijani envoy: European Parliament adopted 18 anti-Azerbaijani resolutions since Garabagh's liberation

    The European Parliament has adopted 18 anti-Azerbaijani resolutions following the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from occupation, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union Mammad Ahmadzada said at the "Azerbaijan and the European Union: New Perspectives" forum in Brussels, Report informs.

    The forum was co-organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the Egmont Royal Institute for International Relations.

    Ahmadzada also expressed bewilderment at the fact that, throughout the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories by a neighboring country, the European Parliament didn't adopt any resolutions or similar measures regarding Armenia.

    He added that following the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, restrictive measures were also taken against the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), describing it as a form of "punishment."

    According to the ambassador, the decision to suspend dialogue, partnership, and cooperation with the European Parliament was made by the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and falls under the exclusive competence of the country's legislative branch.

    Mammad Ahmadzada European Parliament Azerbaijan-EU relations
    Səfir: Avropa Parlamenti Qarabağ azad edildikdən sonra Azərbaycan əleyhinə 18 qətnamə qəbul edib
    Посол Азербайджана: Европарламент принял 18 антиазербайджанских резолюций после освобождения Карабаха
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