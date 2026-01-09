Azerbaijan detains Nakhchivan resident over spying for foreign special service agencies

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 15:10
    During the operational-investigative measures continued by the State Security Service to detect and prevent the intelligence-subversive activities of foreign special service agencies aimed at the national security of Azerbaijan, reasonable suspicions arose that Farzaliyev Siyafat Heydar oglu, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, born in 1969, committed treason, Report informs.

    According to a statement by the State Security Service, the investigations revealed that while visiting a foreign country, a resident of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Siyafat Farzaliyev was involved in secret cooperation in exchange for a material gain by representatives of the special service agencies of that state, and after returning to the country, on their instructions, he made video recordings of military and other strategically important facilities located in the territories of Nakhchivan city and Shahbuz district and passed to representatives of the foreign special service agencies.

    Furthermore, during a search of the apartment where the mentioned person lived, separate parts of a "Kalashnikov" type automatic weapon were discovered and seized from there.

    Siyafat Farzaliyev was charged under Articles 228.1 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives, and devices) and 274 (treason) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and was remanded in custody by a court decision.

    Investigative-operational measures on the criminal case are currently ongoing.

