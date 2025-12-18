Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijani oil price in global market surpasses $63

    Energy
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 10:18
    Azerbaijani oil price in global market surpasses $63

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.95, or 1.52%, to $63.4 per barrel, Report informs.

    February futures for Brent crude were traded at $60.87 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.92 or 1.52%, amounting to $61.32.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 63 dolları keçib
    Цена азербайджанской нефти превысила $63

