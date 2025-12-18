BP announces appointment of Meg O'Neill as new CEO
Energy
- 18 December, 2025
- 10:40
BP announced that the appointment of Meg O'Neill as the company's next CEO, effective 1 April 2026, Report informs, citing a statement.
Murray Auchincloss has decided to step down from his position as CEO and director of the Board, effective Thursday, 18 December. Carol Howle, current executive vice president, supply, trading & shipping of BP, will serve as interim CEO until Meg joins as CEO, BP said. Murray will serve in an advisory role until December 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.
Meg currently serves as CEO of Woodside Energy. Since her appointment as CEO in 2021, Meg O'Neill has grown Woodside Energy into the largest energy company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, BP said.
Latest News
11:18
Venezuela requests UN Security Council meet over ‘ongoing US aggression'Other countries
11:13
Azerbaijan engaged nearly 17,000 people in self-employment program in 11 monthsBusiness
11:06
Trump Administration aims to strip more foreign-born Americans of citizenshipOther countries
11:00
US announces $11.1B arms sale to TaiwanOther countries
10:49
Ursula von der Leyen: EU enlargement - strategic choiceOther countries
10:40
BP announces appointment of Meg O'Neill as new CEOEnergy
10:29
European Parliament approves law on gradual phase-out of gas, LNG from RussiaOther countries
10:18
Azerbaijani oil price in global market surpasses $63Energy
10:13
Photo