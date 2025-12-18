Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    BP announces appointment of Meg O'Neill as new CEO

    Energy
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 10:40
    BP announces appointment of Meg O'Neill as new CEO

    BP announced that the appointment of Meg O'Neill as the company's next CEO, effective 1 April 2026, Report informs, citing a statement.

    Murray Auchincloss has decided to step down from his position as CEO and director of the Board, effective Thursday, 18 December. Carol Howle, current executive vice president, supply, trading & shipping of BP, will serve as interim CEO until Meg joins as CEO, BP said. Murray will serve in an advisory role until December 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.

    Meg currently serves as CEO of Woodside Energy. Since her appointment as CEO in 2021, Meg O'Neill has grown Woodside Energy into the largest energy company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, BP said.

